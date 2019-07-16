Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 July

Government of Armenia to discuss size of support of March 1-2 victims


YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will discuss the size of the support to be provided to the victims of March 1-2 developments in Yerevan in 2008, as well as the procedure for application, ARMENPRESS reports the issue is included in the agenda of July 18 Cabinet session.

According to the draft, the families of the killed citizens will receive 30 million AMD support. The citizens who suffered severe injuries will received 15 million AMD support and those who suffered moderate injuries will receive 5 million AMD.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

10:57, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2741 times
Deputy PM Grigoryan welcomes EU's Tusk in Armenia

15:33, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2387 times
Yerevan subway to restore operation after problem with power supply is solved

14:10, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2386 times
NK conflict does not have military solution – EU’s Tusk

18:19, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2240 times
This is the place where Europe’s heart beats – Tusk speaks about Sevanavank

09:15, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2201 times
European Stocks - 09-07-19

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration