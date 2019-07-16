Government of Armenia to discuss size of support of March 1-2 victims

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will discuss the size of the support to be provided to the victims of March 1-2 developments in Yerevan in 2008, as well as the procedure for application, ARMENPRESS reports the issue is included in the agenda of July 18 Cabinet session.

According to the draft, the families of the killed citizens will receive 30 million AMD support. The citizens who suffered severe injuries will received 15 million AMD support and those who suffered moderate injuries will receive 5 million AMD.

