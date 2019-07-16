Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 July

Venice Commission assesses cooperation with Armenian authorities fruitful – announcement


YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Venice Commission assesses the cooperation with the Armenian authorities fruitful and will present opinion over the judicial reforms when the amendments of the judicial code are ready, reads the announcement issued by the Commission, reports ARMENPRESS.

'' Within the framework of the fruitful cooperation between the Armenian authorities and the Venice Commission as concerns in particular the ongoing judicial reform, following a meeting between the Minister of Justice and President Buquicchio on 2 July 2019, the Minister has announced that he will request the Commission’s opinion on the draft amendments to the Judicial Code which are currently being prepared in consultation with the Council of Europe, once they are ready’', reads the announcement of the Venice Commission.  

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




