Number of foreign visitors to Armenia rises by 14.4%

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The number of foreigners who visited Armenia during the 1st 6 months of 2019 was by 14.4% higher than the number of the same period in 2018, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

''By the way, touristic season just starts. I hope our entrepreneurs, starting from taxi drivers to small shop assistants, will meet nicely the tourists.

Each tourist returning back from our country with good impressions raises Armenia's international reputation and increases the economic and touristic attractiveness of our country'', he wrote.

