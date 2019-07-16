Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 July

Russian frontier guards prevent drug trafficking to Armenia


YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The officers of the frontier department of the Federal Security Service of Russia prevented drug trafficking attempt into Armenia at the checkpoint of Agarak, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the frontier department of the Federal Security Service of Russia in Armenia.

During the search of the car of an Iranian citizen on July 14 the frontier guards discovered a package with the help of police dogs filled with white crystalline material, supposedly, methamphetamine, hidden under the rear passenger seats.

The person and the discovered material were handed to the law enforcement bodies of Armenia according to the standard procedure for expertise and finding out all the circumstances.

