President of Artsakh chairs Cabinet meeting

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan chaired the Government's meeting on July 16, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

While discussing issues on the agenda, the President gave appropriate instructions to the heads of concerned structures towards their proper realization.

On July 16 the Artsakh President also convened a working consultation with the participation of the heads of the republic's regional administrations to discuss issues related to the implementation of a number of socioeconomic projects. Special attention was paid to the sphere of agriculture.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan and other officials were present at the consultation.

