Photo exhibition of ARMENPRESS and BelTA on 1988 Spitak earthquake to open in Minsk

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS/ BelTA. Photo exhibition titled “Spitak Tragedy: Retrospective of Memory” will open at the National History Museum of Belarus on July 24. The exhibition is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s Spitak earthquake which claimed over 25.000 lives.

More than three dozen photos made by photojournalists of ARMENPRESS and BelTA news agencies will be displayed. The photos were taken during the years of the Spirak tragedy and reflect both the disaster that hit Armenia and the reaction of all humanity, especially the Belarusian people to Armenia’s pain.

“This exhibition is a unique project where photos with a great historical value will be presented”, the Museum said.

The exhibition is being held by the participation and initiative of the Armenian Embassy in Belarus, the National History Museum of Belarus, ARMENPRESS state news agency and BelTA Belarusian Telegraph Agency.

On December 7, 1988 the powerful earthquake in Armenia destroyed almost the whole northern part of the Republic in half a minute. More than half a million people were left without shelters, Spitak town and 58 villages were completely destroyed, Leninakan (currently Gyumri), Stepanavan, Kirovakan (currently Vanadzor) towns and more than 300 settlements were partially destroyed.

The whole humanity reacted to the Armenian disaster, the republics of the Soviet Union and 113 countries of the world, as well as numerous international humanitarian organizations and individuals assisted Armenia at that difficult time.

The Belarusian people also helped the Armenian people, by participating in rescue and restoration works from the first days of the disaster. The Belarusian journalists were presenting Armenia’s great disaster to their people and the world.

