Pakistan re-opens airspace for civil aviation

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Pakistan’s airspace has been re-opened to civil aviation with immediate effect, its aviation authority said on July 16 following months of restrictions imposed in the wake of a standoff with neighbouring India earlier this year, reports Reuters.

“With immediate effect Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civil traffic on published ATS (Air Traffic Service) routes,” according to a so-called Notice to Airmen (NOTAMS) published on the authority’s website.