Pakistan re-opens airspace for civil aviation
YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Pakistan’s airspace has been re-opened to civil aviation with immediate effect, its aviation authority said on July 16 following months of restrictions imposed in the wake of a standoff with neighbouring India earlier this year, reports Reuters.
“With immediate effect Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civil traffic on published ATS (Air Traffic Service) routes,” according to a so-called Notice to Airmen (NOTAMS) published on the authority’s website.
- 11:42 Pakistan re-opens airspace for civil aviation
- 10:16 Armenian PM’s wife attends charity performance in Yerevan Puppet Theatre
- 10:04 US plans to discuss possibility of new nuclear arms treaty at consultations with Russia
- 10:00 6.1 magnitude quake strikes south of Indonesia’s Bali
- 09:48 Armenian citizen arrested in Georgia for attempting to transfer radioactive substances to Russia
- 09:01 European Stocks - 15-07-19
- 08:59 US stocks up - 15-07-19
- 08:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-07-19
- 08:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 15-07-19
- 08:55 Oil Prices Down - 15-07-19
- 07.15-19:41 PM Pashinyan hosts Michael Mikhani, 6-year old child who wanted to meet the PM
- 07.15-19:04 PM Pashinyan’s spokesperson comments on Venice Commission protocol
- 07.15-18:42 President Sarkissian, PM Pashinyan discuss development projects
- 07.15-18:16 Swearing-in ceremony of Justice Minister of Armenia takes place at Presidential Palace
- 07.15-17:22 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-07-19
- 07.15-17:21 Asian Stocks - 15-07-19
- 07.15-16:59 Ombudsman releases details from recent visit to 2nd President Kocharyan
- 07.15-16:35 President Sarkissian visits Megerian Carpet in Yerevan
- 07.15-15:22 Armenian, foreign specialists consider current Armenian media field transparent
- 07.15-15:12 Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee to come up with legislative proposal to remove “air tax”
- 07.15-15:04 Chairwoman of Civil Aviation Committee comments on abuses in the field
- 07.15-14:50 26 proposals submitted at Active Citizen online platform within a week
- 07.15-14:39 Tatoyan holds phone talk with Russian counterpart over guaranteeing rights of Khachaturian sisters
- 07.15-14:27 Armenian justice minister holds meeting with Russian Ambassador
- 07.15-14:06 Civil Aviation Committee takes actions to develop small aviation in Armenia
- 07.15-14:01 Mkhitaryan meets with Armenian community in LA
- 07.15-13:49 Number of flights from Yerevan to Russia and Georgia greatly increased since July 8
- 07.15-12:45 President Sarkissian awards renowned football coach Nikita Simonyan with Order
- 07.15-11:52 Floods, landslides kill at least 65 people in Nepal
- 07.15-10:08 EU foreign ministers to discuss situation around Iran
- 07.15-09:30 Armenia’s team wins five medals at International Physics Olympiad
- 07.14-00:14 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
- 07.13-17:09 16-year-old Armenian child injured in Georgia car crash undergoes surgery in Yerevan
- 07.13-17:07 Short rain, thunderstorm forecast in Armenia
- 07.13-16:11 Armenian deputy PM to depart for US on working visit
10:57, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2496 times Deputy PM Grigoryan welcomes EU's Tusk in Armenia
18:19, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2212 times This is the place where Europe’s heart beats – Tusk speaks about Sevanavank
14:10, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2207 times NK conflict does not have military solution – EU’s Tusk
15:33, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2183 times Yerevan subway to restore operation after problem with power supply is solved
15:34, 07.09.2019
Viewed 2060 times Human resource is main wealth of Armenia and Israel: President Sarkissian receives new Ambassador