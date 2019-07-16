Armenian PM’s wife attends charity performance in Yerevan Puppet Theatre

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of the Armenian Prime Minister, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, on July 15 visited the Yerevan State Puppet Theatre named after Hovhannes Tumanyan together with her daughter Arpi Pashinyan, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

Together with composer Tigran Mansuryan, Anna Hakobyan watched a puppet musical performance based on Hovhannes Tumanyan’s fairy-tales. The performance was for charity purposes and the proceeds will be directed for the treatment of children suffering cancer.

