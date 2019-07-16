LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-07-19
LONDON, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1819.50, copper price stood at $5965.00, lead price stood at $1976.00, nickel price stood at $13300.00, tin price stood at $18185.00, zinc price stood at $2419.50, molybdenum price up by 0.43% to $25640.00, cobalt price stood at $28000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
