 PM Pashinyan hosts Michael Mikhani, 6-year old child who wanted to meet the PM

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan hosted Armenian child of American origin Michael Mikhani on July 15, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Government of Armenia.

The 6-year old child expressed desire on social networks to meet Nikol Pashinyan, talk to him and take a photo. Michael was hosted by the PM accompanied with his 4-year old sister.

Nikol Pashinyan talked with the children, showed his office, took a photo with them, presented them with a geographic Globus, pen and cap.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan