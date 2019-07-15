PM Pashinyan’s spokesperson comments on Venice Commission protocol

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Vladimir Karapetyan, press secretary of Prime Minister of Armenia, has commented on the provisions in the protocol of the 119th session of the Venice Commission related to Armenia.

To the question of ARMENPRESS how he can comment on the recommendations of the Venice Commission, Karapetyan said, ‘’The Justice Ministry of Armenia has already commented on the issue. I also want to note that the published document is not relevant for commenting on. We have to also understand how an internal confidentiality document appeared in the media. We will try to find it out through our representatives in the Venice Commission and draw relevant conclusions. As you know, the Venice Commission expresses its position on a country or issue by announcements, official letters or writs and it did so on May 22, addressing a letter to the Prime Minister.

I want to also emphasize that the Republic of Armenia is in constant touch with the partners in the Venice Commission and has productive cooperation with them and highlights bilateral cooperation in the implementation of judicial reforms’’.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan