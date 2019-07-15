Swearing-in ceremony of Justice Minister of Armenia takes place at Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The swearing-in ceremony of Justice Minister of Armenia Rustam Badasyan took place in the Presidential Palace of Armenia on July 15 in the presence of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the Minister was sworn in to perform his commitments assumed in front of the people honestly, respect the Constitution and the laws of the Republic of Armenia, promote the sovereignty and interests of the Republic of Armenia and remain loyal to the high title of the member of the Government.

President Armen Sarkissian and PM Pashinyan congratulated Rustam Badasyan and wished him productive work.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan