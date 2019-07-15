Chairwoman of Civil Aviation Committee comments on abuses in the field

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is reported on all problems and abuses registered in the civil aviation field, Chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan told a press conference in Armenpress.

“The problems were not linked only with the Committee, they also related to the airport and our different services. I have voiced these issues in the government. Yes, there are problems, but now I cannot speak openly, but you can assume that for instance the airport and the aviation in general are such fields where many problems exist, the talk is also about the possible abuses”, she said, refusing to mention the amount of money.

“I am convinced that the whole information isn’t delivered to me. I apply to the bodies to whom it is necessary to apply, and they deal with the issue”, she said.

