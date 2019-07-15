26 proposals submitted at Active Citizen online platform within a week

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. 633 citizens have already been registered at Active Citizen (activecitizen.am) online platform which launched on July 8.

26 proposals on improving Yerevan have already been submitted to the website.

Several citizens have quite interesting projects and proposals relating to almost all spheres of the city.

For instance, citizen Petros Sargsyan proposes to install a timetable near the subway cashier aimed at saving the time of the people who are in a hurry.

Another citizen Telman Tevosyan proposes to build parks for skateboarding.

The project developers also attach photo, video and the expected money for the program implementation to the proposal.

The Yerevan City Hall provided 500 million drams for the implementation of ideas and programs proposed at the activecitizen.am. Money will be provided from the budget for the implementation of the proposal, which will receive the majority of votes by the citizens.

Every citizen can submit proposals, but those, who are eligible to vote in the Yerevan and LSG elections, can vote for the proposals.

The voting will start on October 10, 2019.

