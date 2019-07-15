Armenian justice minister holds meeting with Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister Rustam Badasyan on July 15 received Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister welcomed the Ambassador and expressed readiness to deepen the cooperation.

The Russian Ambassador thanked the minister for the reception and stated that Russia respects the ongoing events in Armenia and is ready to develop the cooperation at various directions.

During the meeting the officials discussed the opportunities to expand the cooperation between Armenia and Russia within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), touched upon the expected reforms in Armenia in anti-corruption and judicial sectors and other issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan