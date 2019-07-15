Mkhitaryan meets with Armenian community in LA

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of the Armenian national football team and London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan met with the Armenian community of Los Angeles.

“Nice meeting with Consul General and the representatives of the Armenian community in LA”, Mkhitaryan said on Facebook.

London’s Arsenal is holding training in the US preparing for the new season.

