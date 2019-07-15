Number of flights from Yerevan to Russia and Georgia greatly increased since July 8

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Airlines operating in Armenia have increased the number of their flights since July 8.

Tatevik Revazyan, chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, told a press conference in Armenpress that this is conditioned by Russia’s ban on flights to Georgia.

“The number of flights has increased both to Russia and Georgia. We did everything not to create obstacles so that the airlines could operate flights from Armenia starting from July 8. Among the Armenian airlines, Air Armenia will operate 14 weekly flights to Moscow. The Russian airlines increased the flights not only to Moscow, but also St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg. The Yerevan-Batumi route also opened”, she said.

Summing up the one year of her term in office, Revazyan said there is certain misunderstanding within the public regarding the functions of the civil aviation. According to her, the main function of the civil aviation is to ensure the safety of flights, rather than to set or decrease the ticket prices. Tatevik Revazyan said the Civil Aviation regulates to ensure the highest level of flight safety in the field of air transportation. In addition to making all the necessary measures, Revazyan said that a special attention has also been paid to educational issues and concrete steps have been taken on this direction.

“We have worked with the aviation academies of Singapore and China, and the specialists of our aviation have an opportunity to study there for free”, she said, adding that there is also a similar agreement with France.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan