Floods, landslides kill at least 65 people in Nepal

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. At least 65 people have been killed in heavy floods and landslides in Nepal, the police said.

Earlier reports said that 55 people have died in floods.

At least 30 people are missing, while 40 others have been injured.

The heavy rains started in Nepal on July 18.

Police have rescued more than 1,400 people from across Nepal since the deluge started there on Thursday, affecting more than 10,000 households, BBC reported.