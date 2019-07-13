16-year-old Armenian child injured in Georgia car crash undergoes surgery in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. 16-year-old Armenian child, who was injured in a car crash in Georgia, has undergone surgery in a Yerevan hospital, spokesperson of Surb Astvatsamayr medical center Gevorg Derdzyan said on Facebook.

He informed that the surgery has passed well and the girl continues receiving the necessary medical care.

Another child, the 12-year-old boy, injured in the same crash, has been discharged from hospital yesterday.

The third child injured in the same crash has regained consciousness yesterday.

On July 7 Armenian car carrying 8 citizens has crashed in Georgia, killing 3 and injuring 5. The injured people were taken to the Georgian hospitals.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan