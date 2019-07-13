Short rain, thunderstorm forecast in Armenia
YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that in the daytime of July 13 and on July 14-18 short rain with thunderstorm is expected in most of the regions of Armenia, hail is possible in separate parts.
Air temperature will gradually decrease by 2-3 degrees on July 13-14 and will increase by 3-5 degrees on July 15-18.
On July 15-18 no precipitation is expected in Yerevan.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 17:09 16-year-old Armenian child injured in Georgia car crash undergoes surgery in Yerevan
- 17:07 Short rain, thunderstorm forecast in Armenia
- 16:11 Armenian deputy PM to depart for US on working visit
- 15:31 COAF seeks to have one Smart Center in each province of Armenia
- 14:37 Investigative Committee releases details over current situation in Amulsar mine
- 14:35 Armenia’s delegation to EuroNest PA to be headed by ruling faction MP Gayane Abrahamyan
- 14:18 Citizens detained for obstructing investigative operations in Amulsar mine
- 14:05 Armenia’s future depends on every citizen - Pashinyan
- 14:04 Azerbaijani forces made over 90 ceasefire violations at Artsakh line of contact in one week
- 13:17 Armenia’s industrial development stage is ahead, says PM
- 12:50 Changing charity with development programs: Pashinyan visits COAF SMART Center in Lori province
- 12:38 Armenian President visits French Embassy in Yerevan on eve of Bastille Day
- 11:13 Fitch downgrades Turkey after dismissal of central bank chief
- 11:12 Armenian PM’s spox takes part in international conference on Eastern Partnership’s 10th anniversary
- 11:08 At least 10 killed in Somalia hotel attack
- 10:49 Team Building annual event held in Artsakh
- 10:43 European Stocks - 12-07-19
- 10:42 US stocks up - 12-07-19
- 10:41 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-07-19
- 10:40 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 12-07-19
- 10:39 Oil Prices Down - 12-07-19
- 07.12-20:56 Artsakh’s FM receives interns of Armenian Assembly of America
- 07.12-20:40 Armenian PM and President attend late Ambassador Kirakosyan’s funeral
- 07.12-20:34 Ararat Mirzoyan’s delegation to pay working visit to USA
- 07.12-19:29 Armenia, UAE plan cooperation in renewable energy sector
- 07.12-18:50 Robert Kocharyan's lawyers file cassation complaints
- 07.12-18:40 Artsakh’s President receives American-Armenian students
- 07.12-18:16 President Sarkissian sends condolence letter over death of former President of Argentina
- 07.12-17:48 ‘Enjoy every moment’ – Mkhitaryan to U19 Euro-2019 Championship players
- 07.12-17:09 President Sarkissian receives students of Liberal Political School
- 07.12-16:45 Armenia to discuss components affecting gas price with Gazprom CJSC
- 07.12-16:42 Armenian child injured in Georgia car crash regains consciousness
- 07.12-16:32 Energy diversification level will allow to find solutions in case of any scenario - deputy PM
- 07.12-16:20 Armenian PM receives Amber Capital company representatives
- 07.12-15:43 Death cases of soldiers in Armenia’s Armed Forces and Artsakh Defense Army decrease by 2
10:57, 07.06.2019
Viewed 2213 times Armenia, Vietnam to deepen cooperation in a number of areas -Nikol Pashinyan meets with Vietnam’s Pr
18:19, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2057 times This is the place where Europe’s heart beats – Tusk speaks about Sevanavank
10:57, 07.10.2019
Viewed 1868 times Deputy PM Grigoryan welcomes EU's Tusk in Armenia
15:34, 07.09.2019
Viewed 1864 times Human resource is main wealth of Armenia and Israel: President Sarkissian receives new Ambassador
16:55, 07.06.2019
Viewed 1744 times 6 die in a car crash in Armenia - UPDATED