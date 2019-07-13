Short rain, thunderstorm forecast in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that in the daytime of July 13 and on July 14-18 short rain with thunderstorm is expected in most of the regions of Armenia, hail is possible in separate parts.

Air temperature will gradually decrease by 2-3 degrees on July 13-14 and will increase by 3-5 degrees on July 15-18.

On July 15-18 no precipitation is expected in Yerevan.

