COAF seeks to have one Smart Center in each province of Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. More than 75.000 beneficiaries, over 100 renovated infrastructures in more than 50 communities: these are the figures of programs implemented by the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) in Armenia.

Today, during the meeting in the COAF SMART Center in Debed village of Lori province, founder and executive director of COAF Garo Armen said when they started their programs, they met different problems linked with water, educational, healthcare, social and other issues.

“Today 300 people are employed by our organization. They are working on sites directly with the citizens. We have had 75.000 beneficiaries in more than 50 villages. We have spent over 50 million USD so far. What you see in this Smart Center today is the next level of our Fund and how to reach from 50 villages to all villages of Armenia. How to do this in a quick and efficient manner? We tend to have one Smart Center in each province”, Garo Armen said.

The COAF founder said as a result of the velvet revolution there is a new Armenia, and everyone can be proud of that. Garo Armen is confident that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has a concept that can transform the history.

COAF SMART is the world’s most innovative initiative for the advancement of rural communities. COAF SMART seeks to empower Armenia’s village youth through resources and opportunities to explore their intellectual curiosities and push the boundaries of the fields of study that compel them.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan