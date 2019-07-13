Citizens detained for obstructing investigative operations in Amulsar mine

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Several citizens have been detained by the Police for obstructing the implementation of investigative operations in the territory of Amulsar mine, Deputy head of the PR and media department at the Police Edgar Janoyan told Armenpres.

“Investigative operations should have been carried out in that territory. A group of people hindered conducting such operations as a result of which several citizens have been detained”, he said.

Earlier today environmental activist Shahane Khachatryan announced about a tense situation in the Amulsar mine. She said on Facebook that the Police and the Investigative Committee tried to take experts to the territory of the mine, but the locals banned them which resulted in tense situation. Khachatryan also informed that the Police and the Investigative Committee negotiate with the locals urging to open the road leading to mine.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan