Armenian President visits French Embassy in Yerevan on eve of Bastille Day

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian today visited the French Embassy in Yerevan on the eve of the National Day of France, the Bastille Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated French Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte, the Embassy staff and in the person of them the good people of France on their National Day, wishing welfare, happiness and success.

The meeting touched upon the Armenian-French relations agenda and the Armenian President’s recent visit to France.

On the occasion of the French National Day, President Sarkissian handed over painter, founder of Peace of Art organization Daniel Varoujan Hejinian’s painting “Aznavour: Bridge of Friendship” to the French Ambassador aimed at conveying it to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan