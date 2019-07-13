Armenian PM’s spox takes part in international conference on Eastern Partnership’s 10th anniversary

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Vladimir Karapetyan participated in the Batumi International Conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership on July 11-12, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

At a discussion titled Eastern Partnership 2020, the Armenian PM’s spokesman talked about the recent revolution, its reasons and the radical changes in Armenia’s domestic political life as a result of the democratic processes.

On the sidelines of the event, Vladimir Karapetyan had several bilateral working meetings with a number of Georgian officials, as well as the Ambassadors of Netherlands and Sweden to Armenia.

During the meetings with Georgian officials, the Armenian-Georgian relations and the upcoming actions aimed at developing the bilateral ties were discussed.

During his visit in Batumi, Vladimir Karapetyan also visited the Armenian General Consulate where he met with Consul General Yeghishe Sargsyan and the staff.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan