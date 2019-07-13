At least 10 killed in Somalia hotel attack
YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. At least 10 people have been killed in an attack on a hotel in southern Somalia.
BBC reports officials and survivors say a suicide bomber rammed a car containing explosives into the Asasey hotel in the port of Kismayo, and gunmen then stormed the building.
Islamist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
