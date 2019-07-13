LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-07-19

LONDON, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.68% to $1819.50, copper price up by 1.45% to $5965.00, lead price up by 1.67% to $1976.00, nickel price up by 3.50% to $13300.00, tin price up by 0.47% to $18185.00, zinc price up by 1.62% to $2419.50, molybdenum price up by 0.43% to $25529.00, cobalt price stood at $28000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.