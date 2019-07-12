Armenia, UAE plan cooperation in renewable energy sector

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on July 12 the delegation of Abu Dhabi’s Masdar company led by CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

At the beginning of this year President Armen Sarkissian visited Masdar company and Masdar City during his visit to the UAE, during which agreements were reached on possible cooperation.

Today the 1st steps are made in that direction.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian saluted the signing of Memorandum of Cooperation between Masdar and State Interest Fund of Armenia in the sphere of renewable energy.

“I am very happy that today one of the key scientific and industrial centers of the UAE, Masdar, signed a document in Armenia on making major investments in Armenia in the sphere of renewable energy”, President Sarkissian said, adding ‘’I think our visit to the UAE gives results”.

The President expressed conviction that other projects will also be implemented.

Masdar’s CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi assessed the visit of the Armenian President to the UAE productive for both countries, saying that the agreements reached during that visit have started to be implemented and the Memorandum of Cooperation is the 1st step.

