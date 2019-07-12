Artsakh’s President receives American-Armenian students

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received a group of American students of Armenian origin doing the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA) summer internship program.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from Artsakh President’s Office, the President highlighted the implementation of that program for many years by the Armenian Assembly of America considering it among the practical components of the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity.

Artsakh Republic foreign minister Masis Mayilyan, regional director of the Armenian Assembly of America Arpi Vardanyan and other officials were present at the meeting.