President Sarkissian sends condolence letter over death of former President of Argentina

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence letter to President of Argentina Mauricio Macri on the occasion of the death of former President of Argentina Fernando de la Rúa.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, President Sarkissian offered his deepest condolences to President Macri, asking to convey his words of solidarity to the family and friends of the late President.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan