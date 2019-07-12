President Sarkissian receives students of Liberal Political School

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted the students of the Liberal Political School founded by Bright Armenia party, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by president of the Bright Armenia party, MP Edmon Marukyan.

The Armenian President answered the questions of the students relating to the president’s institute and powers, the role of parliamentary diplomacy, the public administrative system and Armenia’s development prospects.

In response to the questions of the students, Armen Sarkissian said the world is changing. The world of ideas, new technologies comes and this is yet the beginning. “We should clearly know where we are moving on. Even if the path we are in is wrong, we will improve it within the course of time, but we should know where we are moving on. For instance, if I know where the world would be in 10, 20 or 30 years, I can discuss where I want to be in that world, what country I want to have in that world of the future”, he said.

President Sarkissian said we should have a vision, a development program to know in which direction we move taking into account the geopolitical conditions. “The world should be assessed in its whole and we should see us there, have a vision, a strategic program and move forward on this path”, Armen Sarkissian said.

He advised the young students to put greater goals before themselves, have a more comprehensive thinking in order to be able to be competitive. “Armenia should be the center of all Armenians”, he said, stating that in order to ensure progress, the potential of all Armenians should be taken into account.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan