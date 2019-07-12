Armenia to discuss components affecting gas price with Gazprom CJSC

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. A working group of Gazprom CJSC will visit Armenia in the near future to discuss the issue of gas price and numerous components affecting the price, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told reporters in the Parliament.

“The issue of tariffs is multi-component, there are many components which were discussed and are still being discussed. In this sense I wouldn’t like to form expectations because there is still a huge work to do. All components should be discussed in details as soon as possible, but I cannot say when will be the date because there are still issues which need to be discussed. And soon a working group of Gazprom CJSC will visit Armenia”, he said, adding that there will be talks on the components affecting the gas tariff.

Asked to what extent the rumors are right according to which the gas price will increase from 2020, the deputy PM said he hasn’t received any official signal on this matter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan