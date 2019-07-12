Death cases of soldiers in Armenia’s Armed Forces and Artsakh Defense Army decrease by 2

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. 29 death cases of soldiers were registered in Armenia’s Armed Forces and the Defense Army of Artsakh in the first half of 2019: 8 of them are conscripts, 13 – contractual servicemen, 3 – junior officers and 5 are officers, Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan said on Facebook.

“11 out of 29 death cases are linked with the military service, and the remaining 18 have taken place in circumstances with no connection with the military service. In the same period of 2018, 31 death cases of soldiers were registered in the Armenian Armed Forces and the Defense Army of Artsakh, 19 are linked with the military service, and 12 with no link with the military service. This means that the death cases have decreased by 2, the cases linked with the military service decreased by 8 or 42%, but, unfortunately, the number of cases which have no link with the military service increased by 6 or 50%”, he said.

He also presented the death cases linked with the military service based on their causes.

The picture is the following compared to the first half of 2018:

2 were killed by the adversary (compared to 5 of 2018)

3 committed suicide (6 in 2018)

0 due to violation of rules of weapons use (1 in 2018)

1 died due to disease (2 in 2018)

0 from landmine explosion (1)

3 were murdered (1)

1 killed in a tragic accident (1)

1 killed in a military car crash (1)

0 due to violation of rules of holding combat service