A group of citizens again protest outside Yerevan City Hall over waste disposal situation

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. A group of citizens are again protesting outside the Yerevan City Hall demanding to properly carry out the cleaning operations of the city.

As a sign of their protest, the citizens collected waste and took with them to the City Hall.

The campaign participants tried to take the waste to the City Hall’s building, but were banned by the security officers.

The police urged the citizens to throw the garbage into the trash, however, they didn’t obey the police orders. Two citizens were detained by the Police.

On July 8 a group of citizens were holding protest outside the City Hall over the waste disposal situation in the city.

