New power station in Yerevan going to replace Hrazdan TPP

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The construction of a new power station in Yerevan with the capacity of 250 MW will enable to reduce the electricity tariff by nearly 1-1.5 drams, Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia Garegin Baghramyan told reporters during the ceremony of launching the construction of the new station.

“The new power station is constructed to replace the Hrazdan Thermal Power Plant because the latter is already old. The station has a resource for 1-2 years”, he said.

Baghramyan said the electricity produced by the Hrazdan TPP is expensive, the fuel component only is 31.5 drams which is more by 4 drams. The PSRC Chairman said the new station has higher energy conversion efficiency by 4% which means that it consumes less fuel for producing 1kWh of electricity, and electricity is cheaper.

The construction of a new power station with the capacity of 250 MW launched in Yerevan on July 12.

The project is implemented by an Italian RENCO S.p.A.

Within the frames of the project nearly 250 million USD will be invested. Italian Simest and German Siemens, as well as international financial organizations are involved in the investment program. The construction of the plant will last 26 months. The cost of the electricity of the new station will be lower, 27.4 dram for 1 kW/h.

