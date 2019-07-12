Armenian minister of healthcare holds meeting with Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan met with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the ministry told Armenpress.

The sides discussed the cooperation prospects and directions.

Minister Torosyan said the cooperation with Russia has deep grounds and is being carried out within the cooperation agreements in healthcare and medical science sector, as well as the memorandum of understanding.

In his turn the Russian Ambassador expressed readiness to continue the close cooperation in the field.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan