Armenian President signs decree on awarding Robert Joseph Dole with Order of Honor

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on awarding retired American politician, statesman Bob Dole (Robert Joseph Dole) with the Order of Honor, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Order of Honor was awarded to Bob Dole for his contribution to the development and strengthening of the Armenian-American friendly relations.

The Armenian President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

