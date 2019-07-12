New bus to be tested in Yerevan
YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. A new bus will be tested in Yerevan tomorrow, member of the Yerevan City Council Ashot Sargsyan said on Facebook, posting the photo of the bus.
“This bus will operate tomorrow for testing”, he said.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
