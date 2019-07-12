Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 July

Trump says cryptocurrencies are not reliable


YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump criticized cryptocurrencies, stating that their value is highly volatile and can facilitate unlawful behavior.

“I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity”, Trump said on Twitter.

“We have only one real currency in the USA, and it is stronger than ever, both dependable and reliable. It is by far the most dominant currency anywhere in the World, and it will always stay that way. It is called the United States Dollar!”, Trump added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration