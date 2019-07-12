Trump says cryptocurrencies are not reliable

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump criticized cryptocurrencies, stating that their value is highly volatile and can facilitate unlawful behavior.

“I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity”, Trump said on Twitter.

“We have only one real currency in the USA, and it is stronger than ever, both dependable and reliable. It is by far the most dominant currency anywhere in the World, and it will always stay that way. It is called the United States Dollar!”, Trump added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan