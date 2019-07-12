US House approves amendment for new anti-Russian sanctions

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The House of Representatives of the US Congress has passed an amendment to the 2020 fiscal year, envisaging sanctions against Russia’s sovereign debt over alleged election meddling, reports TASS.

The session was broadcast live by the C-SPAN channel.

The draft budget, into which the amendment was introduced, is yet to be approved by the House of Representatives. If the draft is approved by the lower chamber, the amendment is to be okayed by lawmakers from both chambers before the draft budget in its latest version is submitted to US President Donald Trump for signing.

A 10-page White House statement released on Tuesday said Trump might veto the defense budget.

Moscow has strongly and consistently denied allegations of trying to interfere the 2016 presidential election in the United States.