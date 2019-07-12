LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-07-19
LONDON, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 july:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.61% to $1832.00, copper price up by 1.00% to $5880.00, lead price up by 1.89% to $1943.50, nickel price up by 1.78% to $12850.00, tin price down by 1.09% to $18100.00, zinc price up by 0.46% to $2381.00, molybdenum price down by 1.03% to $25419.00, cobalt price down by 3.45% to $28000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09:20 Paris, Singapore, London: Armenia going to present its tourism opportunities at international fairs
- 09:11 European Stocks - 11-07-19
- 09:10 US stocks - 11-07-19
- 09:08 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-07-19
- 09:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 11-07-19
- 09:06 Oil Prices Down - 11-07-19
- 07.11-21:25 Artsakh's MFA salutes adoption of the amendment to NDAA submitted by Judy Chu
- 07.11-21:10 Turkish denialism is securiy threat for Armenia – FM Mnatsakanyan
- 07.11-20:51 Putin, Zelensky hold 1st phone conversation, discuss situation in Ukraine's south-east
- 07.11-18:50 Ameriabank wins Euromoney Award for Excellence 2019 as Best Bank of Year in Armenia
- 07.11-18:11 Armenia's cyclotron starts operating – PM Pashinyan
- 07.11-17:40 Armenia’s defense ministry denies Azerbaijani media report on firing shots
- 07.11-17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-07-19
- 07.11-17:29 Asian Stocks - 11-07-19
- 07.11-17:24 Artsakh's President receives silver medalist of 2019 European Games Sambo Tournament David Grigoryan
- 07.11-17:04 EU’s Tusk shares impressions from visit to Armenia
- 07.11-16:04 President of Artsakh visits construction site of new residential district in capital Stepanakert
- 07.11-16:03 Some diplomats preferring communication in social networks received oral reprimands - MFA
- 07.11-15:46 Results of first flow of "Armath" summer technocamp summed up in Dilijan
- 07.11-15:08 Armenian defense minister receives Commander of NATO Special Operations Headquarters
- 07.11-15:06 Armenian FM meets with chair of Georgian parliament’s foreign relations committee
- 07.11-15:03 Armenian Ambassador meets with Congressman Anthony Brindisi
- 07.11-15:02 Extraordinary general meeting of judges begins in Yerevan
- 07.11-14:57 Passenger flow increases 12.1% in Armenia’s airports compared to June 2018
- 07.11-14:39 Tourists spent 120 USD more in Armenia compared to 2018
- 07.11-14:21 Armenian parliamentary delegation raised issue of visa liberalization during visit in Poland
- 07.11-13:28 Artur Goyunyan appointed Head of Penitentiary Service
- 07.11-13:08 Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring
- 07.11-12:52 Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to Governor General of Canada
- 07.11-12:21 No Armenians among Greece storm victims
- 07.11-12:06 Energy problem solved: Pashinyan assures system has shown sufficient flexibility
- 07.11-11:52 PM tasks to create concrete roadmap for high economic inclusive growth
- 07.11-11:44 Pensions to increase by 10% in Armenia starting from January 1, 2020
- 07.11-11:19 Armenia’s customs agents prevent opium smuggling attempt
- 07.11-11:15 U.S. House adopts Judy Chu’s amendment to strengthen ceasefire in Artsakh
10:57, 07.06.2019
Viewed 2094 times Armenia, Vietnam to deepen cooperation in a number of areas -Nikol Pashinyan meets with Vietnam’s Pr
18:19, 07.10.2019
Viewed 1758 times This is the place where Europe’s heart beats – Tusk speaks about Sevanavank
15:34, 07.09.2019
Viewed 1719 times Human resource is main wealth of Armenia and Israel: President Sarkissian receives new Ambassador
16:55, 07.06.2019
Viewed 1643 times 6 die in a car crash in Armenia - UPDATED
12:26, 07.06.2019
Viewed 1602 times Pashinyan discusses with Vietnamese businessmen investment opportunities of Armenia