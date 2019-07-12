LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-07-19

LONDON, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 july:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.61% to $1832.00, copper price up by 1.00% to $5880.00, lead price up by 1.89% to $1943.50, nickel price up by 1.78% to $12850.00, tin price down by 1.09% to $18100.00, zinc price up by 0.46% to $2381.00, molybdenum price down by 1.03% to $25419.00, cobalt price down by 3.45% to $28000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.