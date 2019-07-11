Armenia’s defense ministry denies Azerbaijani media report on firing shots

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense ministry denies the Azerbaijani media reports released on July 10 according to which the subdivisions of the Armenian Armed Forces fired shots at the Alibeyli settlement of Azerbaijan from the positions stationed in the vicinity of Chinari and Movses villages, damaging agricultural equipment.

In the statement the Armenian defense ministry said that this is another disinformation spread by the Azerbaijani side.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan