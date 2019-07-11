Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 July

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-07-19


YEREVAN, 11 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.35 drams to 476.94 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.39 drams to 537.27 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 7.57 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.92 drams to 597.89 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 272.51 drams to 21594.84 drams. Silver price up by 1.25 drams to 231.47 drams. Platinum price up by 223.78 drams to 12619.86 drams.




