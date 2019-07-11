Artsakh's President receives silver medalist of 2019 European Games Sambo Tournament David Grigoryan

STEPANAKERT, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received silver medalist of the Sambo Tournament held within the 2019 European Games in Minsk David Grigoryan and his coach Ernest Mirzoyan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The President congratulated David Grigoryan and Ernest Mirzoyan on the registered success considering it a substantial event in Artsakh’s sports life and expressed hope that greater results will be achieved in the future.

Minister of education, science and sports Narine Aghabalyan, deputy minister Ashot Danielyan also attended the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan