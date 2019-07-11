Armenian FM meets with chair of Georgian parliament’s foreign relations committee
YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with chairperson of the foreign relations committee of the parliament of Georgia Sofio Katsarava in Batumi, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.
The sides exchanged views on a number of issues of bilateral agenda, highlighting the role of the parliamentarians in further strengthening the Armenian-Georgian friendship.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 16:04 President of Artsakh visits construction site of new residential district in capital Stepanakert
- 16:03 Some diplomats preferring communication in social networks received oral reprimands - MFA
- 15:46 Results of first flow of "Armath" summer technocamp summed up in Dilijan
- 15:08 Armenian defense minister receives Commander of NATO Special Operations Headquarters
- 15:06 Armenian FM meets with chair of Georgian parliament’s foreign relations committee
- 15:03 Armenian Ambassador meets with Congressman Anthony Brindisi
- 15:02 Extraordinary general meeting of judges begins in Yerevan
- 14:57 Passenger flow increases 12.1% in Armenia’s airports compared to June 2018
- 14:39 Tourists spent 120 USD more in Armenia compared to 2018
- 14:21 Armenian parliamentary delegation raised issue of visa liberalization during visit in Poland
- 13:28 Artur Goyunyan appointed Head of Penitentiary Service
- 13:08 Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring
- 12:52 Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to Governor General of Canada
- 12:21 No Armenians among Greece storm victims
- 12:06 Energy problem solved: Pashinyan assures system has shown sufficient flexibility
- 11:52 PM tasks to create concrete roadmap for high economic inclusive growth
- 11:44 Pensions to increase by 10% in Armenia starting from January 1, 2020
- 11:19 Armenia’s customs agents prevent opium smuggling attempt
- 11:15 U.S. House adopts Judy Chu’s amendment to strengthen ceasefire in Artsakh
- 10:25 IAEA Board of Governors’ meeting brings no outcome for US – Iranian envoy
- 09:53 Armenia’s healthcare minister receives new Ambassador of Israel
- 08:59 European Stocks - 10-07-19
- 08:59 US stocks up - 10-07-19
- 08:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-07-19
- 08:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 10-07-19
- 08:56 Oil Prices Up - 10-07-19
- 00:14 71st anniversary of Israel’s independence celebrated in Armenia
- 07.10-21:51 Israel's Ambassador assesses Armenian Genocide as one of greatest premeditated murder operations
- 07.10-21:23 Armenian PM, Iranian President hold phone conversation, discuss cooperation issues
- 07.10-20:50 Situation in Armenia’s energy system normalizes
- 07.10-19:27 Armenia granted observer status at Pacific Alliance
- 07.10-19:19 Yerevan subway restores operation
- 07.10-18:28 Yerevan TPP restores operation
- 07.10-18:19 This is the place where Europe’s heart beats – Tusk speaks about Sevanavank
- 07.10-18:14 Constitutional Court to examine applications of Robert Kocharyan and judge David Grigoryan in August
10:57, 07.06.2019
Viewed 2023 times Armenia, Vietnam to deepen cooperation in a number of areas -Nikol Pashinyan meets with Vietnam’s Pr
13:38, 07.04.2019
Viewed 1678 times Number of flights from Armenia to Russia to increase from July 8
09:05, 07.04.2019
Viewed 1634 times Armenia, Russia to hold joint military drills in 2019
15:34, 07.09.2019
Viewed 1616 times Human resource is main wealth of Armenia and Israel: President Sarkissian receives new Ambassador
16:55, 07.06.2019
Viewed 1583 times 6 die in a car crash in Armenia - UPDATED