Armenian FM meets with chair of Georgian parliament’s foreign relations committee

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with chairperson of the foreign relations committee of the parliament of Georgia Sofio Katsarava in Batumi, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The sides exchanged views on a number of issues of bilateral agenda, highlighting the role of the parliamentarians in further strengthening the Armenian-Georgian friendship.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan