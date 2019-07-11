Armenian Ambassador meets with Congressman Anthony Brindisi

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to the United States Varuzhan Nersesyan on July 10 met with Congressman Anthony Brindisi, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The Ambassador congratulated the Congressman on election, wishing new achievements and success.

Ambassador Nersesyan introduced the Congressman on the process of ongoing democratic reforms in Armenia, the results achieved, as well as the recent developments in the Armenian-American relations.

The sides also highlighted boosting the inter-parliamentary ties and emphasized the role of the Armenian community in this regard.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan