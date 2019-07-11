Passenger flow increases 12.1% in Armenia’s airports compared to June 2018

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. In June, 2019, the two airports of the Republic of Armenia served 281 992 people in total, thus exceeding the indicator of the same month of 2018 by 12.1 %, “Armenia” International Airports CJSC told Armenpress.

As compared to June 2018, a 15.4% increase in passenger flow was observed at “Zvartnots” International Airport of Yerevan in the 6th month of 2019. In June 2019 Zvartnots served 270 818 passengers against 234 737 of the past June.

As for Shirak Airport of Gyumri, this June it served 11 174 passengers, while this indicator was 16 738 in June 2018. Thus there has been a decrease of 33.2%.

Since the beginning of the year passenger flow at the two airports of Armenia has been 1,320,609 people, which exceeds the indicator of the same period of the previous year by 9.4%.

In January-June 2019, at Zvartnots and Shirak airports there has also been recorded an increase of 3.9% in the number of takeoff-landings, as compared to the same period of the previous year.