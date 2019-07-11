Armenian parliamentary delegation raised issue of visa liberalization during visit in Poland

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of the visit to Poland, the delegation of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs raised the issue of the visa liberalization during the joint session with the foreign affairs committee of the Polish Senate and other meetings. The Armenian parliamentary delegation members had different impressions from these discussions.

During a press conference in Yerevan on July 11, member of the delegation, Bright Armenia faction MP Arman Babajanyan said the Polish partners will not help Armenia on the visa liberalization. “They have concrete questions on our foreign policy and commitments. Therefore, the expectations should be more restrained”, he said.

Another member of the delegation, My Step faction MP Sos Avetisyan stated that there was a clear message during the discussion of the visa liberalization issue. “The message was that Armenia’s visa liberalization issue should not be linked with cases which happened after the visa liberalization of other country. In other words, we should understand that each country should be examined with a unique face and case”, he said, considering this a very good message.

He also attached importance to the discussion of issue on expressing balanced opinions over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The MP considered this format important for the development of the Armenian-Polish relations.

The Armenian parliamentary delegation visited Warsaw on July 2-4.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan