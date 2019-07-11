Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 July

Artur Goyunyan appointed Head of Penitentiary Service


YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on appointing Artur Goyunyan Head of the Penitentiary Service of Armenia.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration