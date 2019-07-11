Artur Goyunyan appointed Head of Penitentiary Service
YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on appointing Artur Goyunyan Head of the Penitentiary Service of Armenia.
The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
