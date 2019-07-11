Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to Governor General of Canada

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan on July 9 presented her credentials to Governor General Julie Payette, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Governor General of Canada congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and wished success in her important mission. Touching upon the warm friendly relations between Armenia and Canada, Julie Payette expressed hope that the Ambassador will bring her contribution to the strengthening and deepening of bilateral ties.

Ambassador Anahit Harutyunyan thanked the Governor General for the wishes and assured that her activity is going to focus on deepening the bilateral relations and expanding the mutually beneficial cooperation.

The sides highly valued the role of the Canadian-Armenian community for the formation and development of the bilateral friendly ties.

Ambassador Harutyunyan reaffirmed the gratitude of the Armenian authorities and people for the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide by Canada’s executive and legislative powers, as well as for declaring April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan