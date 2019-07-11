PM tasks to create concrete roadmap for high economic inclusive growth

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, having a concrete roadmap for achieving high economic inclusive growth is one of the main tasks of the government.

“Having a concrete roadmap to record high economic inclusive growth is reflected in the programs of both the government and My Step alliance. We see the solution of this issue through the development of reprocessing, technological industry and tourism”, the PM said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

He informed that he had discussions on inclusive economic growth during his recent visits in Vietnam and Singapore. “It’s necessary to form a working circle which will include companies operating in reprocessing industry and specifically those companies which get a final product from raw material”, he said.

The PM tasked minister of economy Tigran Khachatryan to start the works and actions with the respective companies. “We will have working meetings with the company representatives before August 20 to discuss the government’s expected actions aimed at supporting the reprocessing industry and promoting export”, he said, adding that after the discussions a meeting will be held in the government to sum up the proposals.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan